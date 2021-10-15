PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $508,978.50 and $1,248.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.22 or 1.00103170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001114 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00604830 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004457 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

