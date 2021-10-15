Pylon Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.33 million and $10,585.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for about $90.87 or 0.00148112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

