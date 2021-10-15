Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.54.

TSE FR opened at C$15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.11. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

