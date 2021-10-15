Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reduced by KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.92 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

