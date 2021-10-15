Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.66). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Shares of CRSP opened at $98.70 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

