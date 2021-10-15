Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

