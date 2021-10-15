Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

NYSE NSA opened at $58.97 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

