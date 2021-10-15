Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Lowered by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.36 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

