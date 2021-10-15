Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

