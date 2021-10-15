Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

