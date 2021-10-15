Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

SPG opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.44. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

