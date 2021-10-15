Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.34.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $420.36 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

