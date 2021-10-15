Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Maverix Metals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $730.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

