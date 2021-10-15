Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

