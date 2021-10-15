Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Decreased by Analyst

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

