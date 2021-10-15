Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $213.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $20,605,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

