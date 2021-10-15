QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.55

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.55 and traded as high as $87.49. QAD shares last traded at $87.45, with a volume of 5,797 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.89 and a beta of 1.52.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in QAD by 0.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

