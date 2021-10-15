Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,115,500 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 1,189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,627.3 days.

QUBSF remained flat at $$3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

