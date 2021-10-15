Qcash (QC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.25 million and approximately $389.91 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00110955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.86 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06232716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

