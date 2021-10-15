QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 444 ($5.80) to GBX 437 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QQ stock opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.14.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock valued at $47,766.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.