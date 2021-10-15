QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,540 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after buying an additional 443,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKH opened at $64.77 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

