QS Investors LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $331.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.53. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,837,330. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.