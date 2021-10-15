QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12,382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $274,312,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,456,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock worth $22,703,487 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $554.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.80 and its 200 day moving average is $448.21. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

