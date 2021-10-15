Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of Qualys worth $71,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Qualys by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Qualys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,167,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $114.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

