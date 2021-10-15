Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $42.86 million and $748,735.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00044368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00208459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00092654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

