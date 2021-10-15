Quiztok Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.69 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and $2.84 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

