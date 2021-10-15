Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Tops $0.0167

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $949,786.32 and $192,377.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00110133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.87 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.63 or 0.06194681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.