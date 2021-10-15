Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.11

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

RAIFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

