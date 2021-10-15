Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.86

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.86 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 2,144,602 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.86. The company has a market cap of £25.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.