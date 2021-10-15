Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Rambus worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 149,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

