Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.37 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Rarible has a market cap of $128.44 million and $45.37 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $24.87 or 0.00040506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.