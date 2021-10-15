Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given New GBX 2,170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,954 ($25.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,515 shares of company stock worth $4,887,149.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.