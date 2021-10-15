Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $16,375.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,085.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.77 or 0.06378464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00303469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.27 or 0.01031151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00089953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.49 or 0.00464568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.00328265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00287111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

