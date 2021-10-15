Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

