Raymond James Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.82 and a 52-week high of C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

