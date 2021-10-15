Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

RJF traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 764,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

