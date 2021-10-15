Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,943. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.