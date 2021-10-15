Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.52% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAM stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

