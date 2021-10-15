RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Gap Down to $25.77

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $25.03. RBB Bancorp shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 122 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

