Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

10/5/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

10/1/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

9/30/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $254.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,326,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,163,379. The firm has a market cap of $456.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average of $199.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

