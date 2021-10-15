Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/4/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/1/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

