Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN):

10/13/2021 – Falcon Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Falcon Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

10/1/2021 – Falcon Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Falcon Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Falcon Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.20 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $538.99 million, a P/E ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

