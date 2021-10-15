Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,099 shares during the quarter. Recharge Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.30% of Recharge Acquisition worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCHG. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,796,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,745,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 180.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,615 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

RCHG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,502. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

