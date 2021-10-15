Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Shares Down 5.5%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) shares fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 63,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

