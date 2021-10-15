Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Financial Comparison

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 43.33 -$62.13 million ($3.09) -1.69 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 810.08 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.41%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.07%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -92.87% -59.00% Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

