ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $75.56 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $75.56 million and $134,550.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,361.69 or 1.00013792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00320723 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.81 or 0.00521268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00196324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.