Refinable (FINE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.42 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and $11.42 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.57 or 1.00468619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.74 or 0.06176132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

