Remme (REM) Hits Market Cap of $1.84 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $89,830.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00261036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

