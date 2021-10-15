Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 7.3%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $864.95 million, a PE ratio of -146.25 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

