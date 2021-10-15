Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 7.3%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $864.95 million, a PE ratio of -146.25 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
