Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($44.51).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €32.10 ($37.76) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.13 and a 200 day moving average of €33.20. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

